Thai, Malaysian outlooks improve on tourism, China recovery: JCER

TOKYO -- Economists project stronger-than-expected growth for Thailand and Malaysia this year thanks to tourism recovery and the easing of China's strict COVID-19 policy, according to a quarterly survey compiled by the Japan Center for Economic Research and Nikkei.

But the survey highlighted that the recent fallouts of U.S. banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, were emerging as a new concern for the region, which has already faced risks stemming from global inflation and central banks' rate hikes.