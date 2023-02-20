Thai banks' bad loans decrease as debt restructuring picks up pace

BANGKOK -- Nonperforming loans held by Thai banks fell for a third consecutive quarter as banks continued debt restructuring measures amid a tentative economic recovery, the central bank announced on Monday.

The value of nonperforming loans -- those past due for over three months -- stood at 499.2 billion baht ($14.5 billion) at the end of December, decreasing from 502.7 billion baht in September. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans fell to 2.73%, compared with 2.98% at the end of 2021, as lending increased from the previous quarter. But annual loan growth was only 2.1%, decelerating from 6.5% in 2021.