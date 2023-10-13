Thailand PM pushes $15bn handout despite economists' warning

BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will push ahead with a $15 billion digital money handout plan to boost the economy, brushing off warnings from economists and businesses about the cost of his flagship policy.

"There are economists who voiced their concerns about the policy, and I am listening to what they said," Srettha told reporters on Sunday. "However, there are millions of people who say that they really want the digital money, that I must listen to them as well, particularly the voice of the poor."