ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Thailand PM pushes $15bn handout despite economists' warning

Srettha to detail digital money project next month ahead of February launch

Srettha Thavisin speaks during an election rally of his Pheu Thai Party in April, explaining its 10,000 baht handout plan. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will push ahead with a $15 billion digital money handout plan to boost the economy, brushing off warnings from economists and businesses about the cost of his flagship policy.

"There are economists who voiced their concerns about the policy, and I am listening to what they said," Srettha told reporters on Sunday. "However, there are millions of people who say that they really want the digital money, that I must listen to them as well, particularly the voice of the poor."

Read Next

Latest On Economy

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more