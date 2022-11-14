Thailand asks business to power down as leaders arrive for APEC

BANGKOK -- World leaders may find Bangkok darker than usual when they arrive this week for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit starting Friday as the global energy crunch plays out in host country Thailand.

The government asked the public to curb energy usage in the days leading up to the regional summit, which will largely tackle record-high inflation in food and energy. Billboard operators have been asked to turn off their lights while department stores and restaurants are being requested to shorten opening hours and cap air conditioning at 27 C.