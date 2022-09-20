ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Thailand banks on new visa to lure foreign talent, more investment

Next BOI chief says electric-vehicle transition strong despite weak 2022 FDI

Thailand is pursuing more foreign investment in cutting-edge industries such as electric vehicles, Narit Therdsteerasukdi tells Nikkei Asia. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
TOYOAKI FUJIWARA, Editor-in-Chief, Editorial Headquarters for Asia | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand is trying to fight through hesitancies created by China's zero-COVID policy and Russia's war in Ukraine as it pursues more foreign investment in electric vehicles, biotechnology and other cutting-edge industries, its next investment board chief said.

"What we should focus on is technology- and knowledge-based industries such as digital, biotechnology, bio-based materials, medical, smart electronics and electric vehicles," Narit Therdsteerasukdi said in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia. "These industries are not as labor intensive or capital intensive as in the past.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close