Economy

Thailand cuts rate to record low as coronavirus spreads

Move comes as government lowers growth forecast, fearing disease impact

MASAYUKI YUDA, Nikkei staff writer
People line up at a pharmacy to buy face masks at Siam Square in Bangkok. The central bank fears the coronavirus will slow the Thai economy.    © AP

BANGKOK -- Thailand's central bank on Wednesday cut its policy rate to a record low to cushion the blow of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee lowered its one-day repurchase rate by 0.25 percentage point to 1%. The latest cut brought the rate to a historical low. In November 2019, the bank had cut the rate to 1.25%, equaling the level it maintained from April 2009 to July 2010 to stave off the global financial crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to hit the kingdom hard. Thailand's Finance Ministry lowered its gross domestic product growth outlook for 2020 from 3.3% to 2.8% on Jan. 29, citing the effect of the outbreak on tourism, as well as the trade war and Brexit.

Inflation remains subdued, with pricesrising at a 0.9% annual pace in December. That was below the bank's medium-term target of 1% to 3%.

Lowering the rate may give breathing space to small and medium-size businesses, whose finances have been stretched as the coronavirus drags on the economy. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's cabinet has approved measures for smaller companies, including soft loans and extensions of income tax payments. The central bank and the government are acting together to deal with the immediate economic threat.

Of the 23 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, nine had predicted the cut, while 14 expected the bank to stand pat.

The Bank of Thailand is not the only central bank to loosen its purse strings to ward off the economic effects of the virus. The People's Bank of China conducted open market operations on Monday, pumping 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) into the financial system.

