BANGKOK -- The Bank of Thailand raised its key interest rate by a quarter point to 1.25% on Wednesday for the third time in a row this year to keep inflation in check, bringing the rate to its highest since February 2020.

That matched market expectations and a Reuters poll, where 19 economists of 21 said the Thai central bank would lift the rate by 0.25 percentage point at its policy meeting on Wednesday. The bank raised rates by 25 basis points in both August and September.