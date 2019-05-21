ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Thailand's economy slows amid export slump and political gridlock

Growth of 2.8% in the first quarter was lower than analyst projections

APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer
Overseas shipments from Thailand dropped 1.64% in the January-March amid thin global demand.   © Reuters

BANGKOK -- Thailand's economy continued to slow in the first quarter as the U.S.-China trade dispute hit exports and political uncertainty hangs over the nation.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.8% from a year earlier, government data showed Tuesday. Thailand notched growth of 3.6% in the October-December period.

The slowdown was lower than analyst projections. Kasikorn Research forecast 3.5% growth, the Thai Chamber of Commerce University saw a 3.7% expansion, while the median in a Reuters poll of economists was 3%.

March's inconclusive election has held back private investment and domestic consumption, and the gridlock is likely to weigh further on the economy in the coming months. No party secured an absolute majority in the poll, and the political haggling is stalling policymaking.

The economy posted 4.1% growth for the full year of 2018. While the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Tuesday revised down its 2019 growth forecast to a range of 3.3%-3.8%, the slump in exports means Thailand may struggle to match this rate.

The agency also cut its export outlook to 2.2% growth from a previously forecast 4.1%.

Overseas shipments dropped 1.64% in the January-March amid thin global demand. Analysts see annual export growth of between 0.5% and 3.2% -- far from the government's target of 8%.

Exports account for more than 60% of Thailand's gross domestic product.

NESDB expects rising private investment and accelerated public spending, particularly on mega infrastructure projects, to support the economy. But the agency said domestic consumption was unlikely to grow in line with expectations.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends May 26th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media