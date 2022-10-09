Thailand's flood damage spreads, threatening economic recovery

BANGKOK -- Flood damage across Thailand is spreading, with lingering rain toward the end of the monsoon season inundating more than 70,000 homes in northern and central regions since late September.

The rising Chao Phraya River, which runs north-south through the country, is putting Bangkok and industrial areas along its path under threat. Concerns have been raised that this will have a negative impact on tourism and industrial production, delaying economic recovery from a pandemic-induced slump.