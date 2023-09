BANGKOK -- Thailand will temporarily waive tourist visa requirements for visitors from China and Kazakhstan, as it tries to attract more visitors and spur spending during the year-end high season to stimulate an economy that is slowing due to weak exports.

In a Wednesday cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's new government approved the Visa Free policy, which will allow Chinese and Kazakh tourists to enter Thailand freely from Sept. 25 through the end of February 2024.