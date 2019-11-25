The BOJ plays good cop, bad cop to help ailing regional banks

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan, the country's central bank, has recently been giving tips to struggling regional banks: If they can cut expenses by 10% and increase their fee income by the same amount over the next 10 years, they will be able to turn their businesses around.

Easier said than done. The suggested cost reductions are twice as fast as the banks have managed to achieve so far. The BOJ's recent advice offers a glimpse of its effort to nudge regional banks toward stronger earnings through a carrot-and-stick approach.

"It may sound like an armchair theory, but action needs to be taken now and we don't mind if the BOJ ends up playing the bad guy," said a senior BOJ official, referring to a financial system report published in October.

The central bank's most recent twice-yearly report pressed regional banks to lower personnel and branch operating costs, and to boost their commissions for business consulting and helping expand household assets. The report also said the BOJ expects the banks to take these steps to halt the steady decline in their revenues.

But senior BOJ officials are also trying to soften the blow. "There is no need to take the specific figures too seriously," said one. "It is the worst-case scenario." Six months earlier the central bank was scrambling to deal with fallout from its previous report, published in April. That paper predicted that if corporate demand for credit continued to decline, 60% of regional banks would post net losses within 10 years.

That grim forecast highlighted the regional banks' plight. The release of the April report coincided with their annual recruitment of new graduates. The lenders flooded the BOJ with complaints that prospective employees had turned down job offers after reading the report. The lesson: The BOJ must tell it like it is when it comes to regional banks, but not too harshly.

With the BOJ's negative interest rate policy pushing regional banks into a corner, the central bank has tried to highlight the seriousness of the situation while also offering a ray of hope.

"Regardless of what the report says, we must do what we must do," said Ritsuo Sasajima, chairman of Regional Banks Association of Japan and president of Joyo Bank, at a Nov. 13 news conference.

But he also complained about the BOJ's high bar, saying, "Is it possible to continue the cost-reduction effort we have been making for another 10 years?" He added that the drive to boost fee income is not going as well as expected, partly because it is up to customers whether to buy extra services

Some BOJ officials say regional banks' efforts to whip their businesses into shape are halfhearted compared with what manufacturers such as Toyota Motor have gone through.

Some regional bank executives, for their part, are unimpressed with the advice they are receiving. Said one: "The concrete measures turned out to be cost reduction and commission income expansion, which we have been told about before, so I don't know what to say."