TOKYO -- Asia's workers have become much readier to quit their jobs and seek new opportunities since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one of the world's largest recruitment companies.

"The Great Resignation has happened in Asia as well. We have seen a hot labor market there for over a year," Alistair Cox, CEO of Hays, told Nikkei Asia. He said more employees have been searching out attractive work environments with better wages and more flexibility.