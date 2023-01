TOKYO -- With Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda's term set to end in April, the question of who will succeed the longtime central bank chief has taken on greater urgency -- and more mystery.

Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya is viewed as a leading contender. Amamiya has been at the forefront of the BOJ's fight against deflation since the current Bank of Japan Act, which guarantees the political independence of the central bank, took effect in 1998.