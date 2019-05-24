China digs in heels for lengthy battle with US

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is invoking past military conflicts to prime the public for a drawn-out trade war with the U.S., even amid calls for a swift resolution from critics online and among well-connected Communist Party elites.

The nation is on a "new Long March," Xi said Monday at a monument marking the starting point of the Red Army's two-year, 12,500 km retreat from the Kuomintang during the Chinese Civil War. The message was clear: The trade conflict with the U.S. could persist for a while.

Washington and Beijing will continue "talking and fighting" until 2035, said Zhang Yansheng of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges in a government news conference Wednesday.

Zhang reckons that the two sides will test each other until 2020 and face greater tensions on the trade, finance, economic and technological fronts between 2021 and 2025. From 2026 to 2035, they will gradually put their "irrational" confrontation behind them, Zhang said.

Similarities have also been drawn to the Second Sino-Japanese War of the 1930s and '40s. Japan at the time repeatedly urged China to surrender, the Communist Party-run Guangming Daily said in a recent piece, likening the situation to today's pressures by the U.S. for trade terms that would harm Chinese interests. The analogy evokes Mao Zedong, founding father of modern China, who during the conflict with Japan called for a war of endurance.

But not all agree with the government's stance. Those desiring market reforms are disappointed by the Xi administration dragging its feet and want a bilateral trade deal as quickly as possible to catalyze changes they view as necessary but painful.

"U.S. demands match structural reforms that China wants but cannot do," a researcher at a government-affiliated think tank said. "I wish China would accept as many demands as it can."

More radical online posts call for Beijing to scrap all tariffs, nontariff barriers and subsidies.

Chinese with assets and relatives in the U.S. also want a swift agreement as well. Many high-ranking Communist Party officials send their children to American schools and own property there and so stand to suffer direct consequences from rising tensions.

The administration is frustrated by these voices. These people with money, foreign passports and fancy lives should not claim to speak for the general public, wrote Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the party-affiliated Global Times, on the Weibo microblogging service.