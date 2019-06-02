China probes FedEx for Huawei packages as trade tensions rise

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into FedEx, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday, after the American logistics company diverted Huawei Technologies' packages to the U.S. without the Chinese company's knowledge.

Two packages that Huawei sent from Tokyo to China in mid-May were shipped to the U.S. instead. FedEx's Chinese unit issued a statement saying a "number of Huawei packages were inadvertently misrouted," and that "we were not requested by any external party to divert these packages." But this did not quell suspicion in China that U.S. authorities were behind the move.

Huawei has filed complaints with China's postal authorities and is reportedly considering reviewing its business ties with FedEx.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Friday that it will compile a list of so-called unreliable entities that damage the interests of domestic companies. It will single out companies that have stopped supplying to Chinese partners for noncommercial reasons and limit their business transactions in China.

The move is seen as Beijing's retaliation against Washington's effective ban of technology exports to Huawei. The investigation into FedEx is also seen as part of its pressure campaign against U.S. companies.