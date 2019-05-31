China's retaliatory tariffs on $60bn of US goods set to kick in

BEIJING -- China will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods to as high as 25% on Saturday as it retaliates against U.S. tariffs that were raised in May.

The trade war between the world's two largest economies will further intensify, with the U.S. planning to slap additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China's additional tariffs will cover 5,140 U.S. items, including liquefied natural gas, lumber and wine, and consist of four rates -- 5%, 10%, 20% and 25%.

China imposed additional 5% and 10% tariffs on 5,207 U.S. items in September. The additional tariffs will apply to all of the same items except 67. The exceptions include automobile parts. The 25% rate will be slapped on agricultural products, energy and other goods that can be procured outside of the U.S.

In addition, China will introduce a system to exempt some products from the new tariff schedule to prevent damage to domestic supply chains. The exemptions are meant to kick in if alternative supplies are unavailable.

China's punitive tariffs are a response to the U.S. raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, including furniture and home appliances, from 10% to 25%, on May 10.

The U.S. has deferred applying the 25% rate to some Chinese goods already at sea by May 9. But the rate will apply to all Chinese goods arriving in the U.S. on and after Saturday.