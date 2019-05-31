ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Trade war

China's retaliatory tariffs on $60bn of US goods set to kick in

Additional duties apply to 5,140 items, including LNG, lumber and wine

ISSAKU HARADA, Nikkei staff writer
China is upping the ante in its trade war with the U.S. by raising punitive tariffs on American products, including liquefied natural gas, by as much as 25%. (Nikkei montage/Reuters)

BEIJING -- China will raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods to as high as 25% on Saturday as it retaliates against U.S. tariffs that were raised in May.

The trade war between the world's two largest economies will further intensify, with the U.S. planning to slap additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

China's additional tariffs will cover 5,140 U.S. items, including liquefied natural gas, lumber and wine, and consist of four rates -- 5%, 10%, 20% and 25%.

China imposed additional 5% and 10% tariffs on 5,207 U.S. items in September. The additional tariffs will apply to all of the same items except 67. The exceptions include automobile parts. The 25% rate will be slapped on agricultural products, energy and other goods that can be procured outside of the U.S.

In addition, China will introduce a system to exempt some products from the new tariff schedule to prevent damage to domestic supply chains. The exemptions are meant to kick in if alternative supplies are unavailable.

China's punitive tariffs are a response to the U.S. raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, including furniture and home appliances, from 10% to 25%, on May 10.

The U.S. has deferred applying the 25% rate to some Chinese goods already at sea by May 9. But the rate will apply to all Chinese goods arriving in the U.S. on and after Saturday.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media