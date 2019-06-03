China talks tough in policy paper but keeps door open for US talks

BEIJING -- The trade war has not made America great again, China said in a white paper released Sunday, blaming the breakdown of recent talks squarely on the U.S.

But it also expressed a willingness to continue negotiating in a possible sign that a cooling economy is making the war of attrition difficult to continue.

The policy paper laying out the government's view of the situation came out a day after Beijing raised retaliatory tariffs as high as 25% on tens of billions of dollars in imports from the U.S.

"The U.S. administration kept changing its demands," the paper said regarding the more than 10 rounds of trade negotiations, adding that Washington should bear "the sole and entire responsibility" for the severe setback in talks.

The American hike and a threat to tax nearly all remaining Chinese goods "contradicted the agreement ... to ease friction through consultation -- and the expectations of people around the world -- casting a shadow over the bilateral economic and trade consultations and world economic growth," it said.

The paper also pointed to a hardening of Beijing's positions on issues central to the negotiations. It touted China's "impressive results" on protecting intellectual property -- a point on which Washington has demanded further action -- and asserted that accusations against China of forced technology transfers are "baseless and untenable."

"On major issues of principle, China will not back down," the paper said.

But how long the Chinese government can keep up the tough talk remains unclear. Beijing took a similar stance in a previous white paper released late last September, around the time of the last round of levies by both sides, stating: "Negotiations cannot be conducted under the threat of tariffs."

A senior Ministry of Commerce official said at the time that China would not negotiate with Washington "holding a knife to [its] throat."

Yet barely a month later, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with American counterpart Donald Trump by phone about the dispute. The two leaders came to terms in Buenos Aires that December, even as the U.S. was threatening to raise punitive 10% duties on $200 billion in imports from China to 25%.

Asked about the reason for the about-face, a Commerce Ministry source, back then, said simply: "The economy." The Shanghai stock market had plunged in October, and a number of private-sector companies had gone under. Beijing was left with little choice but to resume talks with the U.S. to allay uncertainty among business leaders.

The outlook for China's economy does not seem much rosier now. While year-on-year growth stopped slowing for the first time in a year last quarter, staying flat at 6.4%, this owed partly to a value-added-tax cut in April that apparently affected purchasing patterns before it took effect.

Economic indicators deteriorated across the board in April, and the government's official manufacturing purchasing managers index sank below the boom-or-bust mark of 50 in May for the first time in three months.

Around mid-May, after the April figures came out, members of the State Council -- China's cabinet -- and Communist Party departments began asking domestic and foreign experts what they thought Washington's real aim was and how a compromise might look. This is believed to have been at the direction of the party leadership, suggesting that Beijing is preparing a more conciliatory Plan B in case an aggressive approach fails.