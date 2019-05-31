China threatens own blacklist to counter Huawei ban

BEIJING -- China on Friday said that it will soon publish its own "Entity List" which comprises foreign companies, groups and individuals that hurt Chinese business interests, as Beijing and Washington continue to trade barbs in their protracted trade war.

The list of "unreliable" entities will include those who violate market rules and the spirit of contracts, as well as those who cut their supply to Chinese companies for nonbusiness reasons, according to the announcement by the Chinese Commerce Ministry. Further details will be released soon, the ministry said.

The announcement comes one day ahead of China's retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods kicking up to as high as 25%. The trade war between the world's two largest economies further intensifies, threatening to disrupt cross-border supply chains that companies have spent years establishing.

China's "unreliable entity" list is a response to the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision in May to add Huawei Technologies and 68 of its affiliates to the Bureau of Industry and Security's Entity List on the grounds that the Chinese company had acted contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.

The designation forces Huawei suppliers to apply for licenses to keep selling to the Chinese company. The suppliers should assume the license application will be denied.

Actors on Beijing's list are expected to face restrictions when trading with Chinese companies. They could be banned from importing Chinese rare-earth metals, for example.

But Chinese supply chains would also take a hit if blacklisted companies turn elsewhere to plug that hole. China is expected to carefully weigh potential effects on its economy as it select entities to place on the list.

China's additional tariffs to begin Saturday will cover 5,140 U.S. items, including liquefied natural gas, lumber and wine, and consist of four rates -- 5%, 10%, 20% and 25%.

China imposed additional 5% and 10% tariffs on 5,207 U.S. items in September. The additional tariffs will apply to all of the same items except 67, with the exceptions to include automobile parts. The 25% rate will be slapped on agricultural products, energy and other goods that can be procured outside of the U.S.

In addition, China will introduce a system to exempt some products from the new tariff schedule to prevent damage to domestic supply chains. The exemptions are meant to kick in if alternative supplies are unavailable.

China's punitive tariffs are in response to the U.S. raising tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, including furniture and home appliances, from 10% to 25%, on May 10.

The U.S. has deferred applying the 25% rate to some Chinese goods already at sea by May 9. But the rate will apply to all Chinese goods arriving in the U.S. on and after Saturday.