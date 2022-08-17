Chinese factories flock to Mexico, crossing U.S. border to avoid tariffs

MONTERREY, Mexico/GUANGZHOU -- A towering red and silver gate marks the entrance to Hofusan Industrial Park, located in the middle of the desert in the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from the U.S. border. Construction is in full swing at the sprawling site as trucks and cranes whiz around.

The estimated $1.2 billion project broke ground in 2017, a joint effort among Chinese companies Holley Group and Futong Group along with their Mexican partner. Twenty Chinese businesses intend to establish operations there, 10 of which have begun production on site. The project also will include restaurants, hotels and housing.