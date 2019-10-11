Currency deal and tariff delay in play as US-China trade talks resume

WASHINGTON -- Cabinet-level trade talks between the U.S. and China kicked off here Thursday, with President Donald Trump announcing that he will sit down Friday with top Chinese negotiator Liu He.

"Big day of negotiations with China," Trump tweeted Thursday morning. "They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the Vice Premier tomorrow at The White House."

Liu said the Chinese delegation "came to the negotiations with utmost sincerity" and "is willing to carry out serious dialogue with the U.S. side on issues of mutual concern, including trade balance, market access and investor protection," the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

With less than a week until higher American tariffs hit Chinese goods, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin greeted Liu at the USTR office here Thursday morning.

On the agenda for the talks are structural reforms to China's economy, such as how its currency is regulated.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, Myron Brilliant, told reporters he believed that "there's even the possibility of a currency agreement this week."

"I think that could lead to a decision by the U.S. administration to not put forth a tariff rate hike on Oct. 15," Brilliant said in a conference call, which followed a meeting Wednesday between Liu and senior Chamber officials, according to media reports.

China's imports of U.S. farm goods will also be discussed, as well as steps to free up Chinese financial and other markets and protect intellectual property.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was briefly up more than 250 points Thursday morning on the prospect of the trade talks stretching over two days. Dow futures had dropped more than 300 points after the South China Morning Post reported following Wednesday's market close that the Chinese delegation sought to return to Beijing after just one day of talks because of the lack of progress.

The Trump administration is set to raise punitive duties on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Oct. 15, further escalating the trade war.

China has shown a willingness to increase imports of soybeans and other American agricultural products, but whether this will satisfy Trump remains to be seen.

While both the U.S. and China face the risk of slowing economic growth, the Trump administration appears to be sticking to its hard line.

Earlier this week, Washington increased pressure on Beijing over its treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority by announcing commercial and visa restrictions. China has pushed back against what it calls interference in its internal affairs.