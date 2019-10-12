Deeper trade war to sap 2% of China's GDP: IMF

WASHINGTON -- A further escalation of the trade war will slice 2% off China's gross domestic product in 2020, a new forecast by the International Monetary Fund shows.

Trade tensions will also deal blows of 0.6% to the U.S. economy and 0.8% to global GDP, according to the outlook. The IMF warns that the conflict will not only shrink global trade, but also discourage corporate investment and bring turmoil to financial markets.

Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers will meet for two days starting Oct. 17. The forecast is part of the IMF's report to the G-20.

A new round of tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods exports to the U.S., which the Trump administration now threatens to impose in December, combined with the harm from existing tariffs, will cost China 2% of its GDP in 2020 and 0.7% in 2023, the IMF predicts.

The organization had estimated Chinese growth at 6.1% next year, but a further downgrade would be inevitable if the tariff war continued to proceed.

A downgrade would also be necessary for the U.S. economy, which had been projected to grow 1.9% in 2020.