ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Trade war

Deeper trade war to sap 2% of China's GDP: IMF

US seen taking 0.6% hit if rest of tariffs go forward

TAKESHI KAWANAMI, Nikkei staff writer
The International Monetary Fund warns that the U.S.-China clash will not only slow global trade but also discourage investment and destabilize financial markets.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- A further escalation of the trade war will slice 2% off China's gross domestic product in 2020, a new forecast by the International Monetary Fund shows.

Trade tensions will also deal blows of 0.6% to the U.S. economy and 0.8% to global GDP, according to the outlook. The IMF warns that the conflict will not only shrink global trade, but also discourage corporate investment and bring turmoil to financial markets.

Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers will meet for two days starting Oct. 17. The forecast is part of the IMF's report to the G-20.

A new round of tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods exports to the U.S., which the Trump administration now threatens to impose in December, combined with the harm from existing tariffs, will cost China 2% of its GDP in 2020 and 0.7% in 2023, the IMF predicts.

The organization had estimated Chinese growth at 6.1% next year, but a further downgrade would be inevitable if the tariff war continued to proceed.

A downgrade would also be necessary for the U.S. economy, which had been projected to grow 1.9% in 2020.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media