EU struggles to limit China's involvement in sensitive tech areas

LONDON/PARIS/BRUSSELS -- The European Union is looking to tighten export and investment controls on sensitive tech as concern over the bloc's reliance on China grows. But an equally heavy reliance on Chinese trade and investment threatens to hinder efforts to "de-risk" its economy, as individual members have already found.

The European Commission last week announced four key technologies that could become subject to more stringent oversight: advanced semiconductors, artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies and biotechnologies. Stronger controls on exports or investments abroad are being considered specifically for technologies that the EU says could be used for military purposes or to violate human rights.