Fox host and Chinese state TV anchor trade barbs on trade

NEW YORK -- The highly anticipated debate between a Chinese state media anchor and a Fox News host kicked off with sparks.

Trish Regan of Fox Business and Liu Xin of China Global Television Network, the international arm of China Central Television, faced off on an unprecedented live Fox program Wednesday. The debate covered such topics as the trade war and the Chinese economic system.

The conversation got off to a heated start as Regan's introduction of Liu as "part of" the ruling Communist Party quickly drew a protest from the Chinese anchor.

"This is on the record, so please don't assume that I'm a member, and I don't speak for the Communist Party of China," Liu said.

The matchup drew intense interest from audiences on both sides as the drawn-out trade war and the American blacklisting of Huawei heighten tensions. It marked the first time that a Chinese anchor appeared on an American TV show, especially as Fox News firmly stands with U.S. President Donald Trump while CCTV serves as a mouthpiece for Chinese President Xi Jinping. Back in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang offered encouraging words Thursday, citing the need for "candid, honest and rational" discussions.

The two anchors began exchanging rhetorical blows earlier this month. Regan supported Trump's decision to hike tariffs on Chinese goods on "Trish Regan Primetime." Liu then criticized Regan's comments in a CGTN commentary, calling them "all emotion and accusation, supported with little substance." Wednesday's show was ultimately broadcast live only by Fox, with CGTN saying in a notice that it could not obtain Fox's permission to do so and that Liu would appear as a guest.

But this time, the debate quickly calmed down into a conversation on trade. The two women discussed the trade war, forced technology transfers, tariffs, state-owned enterprises and China's status as a developing country.

The show was set up as an interview with Liu. Regan pressed her on key issues in the trade talks, such as theft of intellectual property and forced technology transfers. Liu agreed that IP infringement is wrong but said that it is a worldwide issue and that the U.S. should not single out China. Liu also said that American tech companies have profited in China and that as long as a company is paid for its technology, she considers the exchange a learning opportunity.

Regan also questioned China's high tariffs and SOEs. Liu framed the tariff issue as a multilateral negotiation that will need agreements between Beijing and its many trade partners, including Washington. She defended her country's economic system as having "Chinese characteristics," saying private companies account for 80% of Chinese employees and Chinese exports.

A Weibo user, left, and and Twitter users, right, comment on the debate.

Liu drew much praise on the popular Chinese microblogging platform Weibo for her calm demeanor. But there was also strong reaction to the CGTN notice and the way Regan introduced Liu. Users also said Liu was at a disadvantage from the start as a guest without much control over the flow of the conversation. Regan drew flak for calling Liu a Communist Party member, with the Fox Business host deemed "narrow-minded" and "led by Trump" to try to discredit Liu before she could even open her mouth.

Twitter users also weighed in, with some firmly holding that Liu really is a Communist Party member and others saying her positions largely align with those of Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.