ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Trade war

TikTok considers out of US locations for headquarters

As US scrutiny mounts, is TikTok set to be the next Huawei?

China's Tsinghua Unigroup to break ground on chip plant this year

Apple supplier Foxconn to step up investments in India and Taiwan

Trade war

TikTok to hire 10,000 in US to highlight company's job creation

Popular Chinese video-sharing startup seeks to avoid Washington sanctions

ByteDance's U.S unit says it will hire 10,000 employees for offices in states including California and Texas to strengthen its advertising sales and technology development.   © Reuters
KAZUYUKI OKUDAIRA, Nikkei staff writer | North America

PALO ALTO, U.S. -- TikTok's owner plans to hire 10,000 people in the U.S., Nikkei has learned, in a move aimed at highlighting its contribution to employing Americans, a priority for the Trump Administration, as parent company ByteDance tries to avoid U.S. government sanctions against the Chinese short-video sharing startup.

TikTok, ByteDance's U.S. subsidiary, revealed the plan on Tuesday. The company recently expanded its U.S. payroll to 1,400 employees from less than 500 at the beginning of the year. It now plans to hire an additional 10,000 people.

A company representative told Nikkei that the U.S. unit will hire staff for its offices in states such as California and Texas to strengthen its advertising sales and technology development.

TikTok has taken off globally, especially among younger people. U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that ByteDance could be forced to share its user data with Chinese authorities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that the U.S. is "looking at" banning TikTok. India has already banned the app in June following a deadly border clash with China. The Indian government called the decision an "emergency measure" necessary for national security.

ByteDance emphasized that Beijing does not have access to users' personal information. It is also working to make its international operations more independent to quell worries that it is under Beijing's control.

Read Next

Latest On Trade war

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close