Trump defiant on tariffs saying US prices have gone up little

NEW YORK - U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the notion that American taxpayers are bearing the burden of additional tariffs on Chinese goods, saying that prices in the U.S. have not increased significantly.

"If you look at inflation, and you look at pricing, it's gone up very little," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn on Thursday.

"China is subsidizing products. So the United States taxpayer is paying very little of it," he said of the tariffs.

The president seems to be drawing on the small change in U.S. consumer prices, despite the tariffs imposed on a wide range of imports from China. Consumer prices in the U.S. rose 2% in April from a year earlier, a slight acceleration from preceding months due to steadier oil prices. But the inflation rate was lower than the 2.9% recorded in June 2018, immediately before Trump announced the first batch of tariffs.

"The tariffs are having a devastating effect on China," Trump said, noting that companies are leaving China for other Asian countries such as Vietnam as well as some moving to the U.S.

"China is becoming a very weakened nation, just like Iran has become a very weakened nation. And Iran wants to make a deal also," he said.