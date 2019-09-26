Trump's China deal floats amid impeachment drama

NEW YORK -- As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for high-level trade negotiations with China in October, a sharp turn of events has blurred the timeline of a deal.

On Tuesday, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump. Although Pelosi had been reluctant to start the formal proceedings, the latest allegations about Trump pushing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former U.S. Vice President and Trump's political rival Joe Biden's family pulled the last straw.

In light of the Democrats' launch of the impeachment inquiry, Trump on Wednesday bragged about the U.S. economy and an imminent trade deal with China.

"We have created the greatest economy in the history of our country, the greatest economy in the world. ... Right now China is way behind us and they will never catch us if we have smart leadership," Trump told reporters. "We have picked up trillions of dollars and they have lost trillions of dollars and they want to make a deal very badly. It could happen. It could happen sooner than you think."

The comment came an hour after Trump released a declassified and unredacted transcript of his controversial phone call with Zelensky from July 25. The president was under pressure from Democrats and some Republicans to make public the transcript after a whistleblower filed a complaint saying he pushed the Ukrainian president for a favor to investigate Biden's son Hunter Biden as well as a Democratic National Committee computer server related to 2016 Russian interference.

Trump said last week that China would like to see someone else win the 2020 presidential election, but they think he is going to win. He has warned Beijing that if the deal comes after the Nov. 3, 2020 election, trade talks will be on terms "far worse" for China than now.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a China trade deal could come "sooner than you think." © AP

Just a day ago, Trump severely criticized China for illicit trade practices at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

"Not only has China declined to adopt promised reforms, it has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfer and the theft of intellectual property, and also trade secrets on a grand scale," said Trump. "For years these abuses were tolerated, ignored or even encouraged. As far as America is concerned, those days are over."

The president claimed that 60,000 American factories had closed down after China entered the World Trade Organization and said the WTO "needs drastic change."

"The American people are absolutely committed to restoring balance to our relationship with China, hopefully we can reach an agreement that will be beneficial for both countries," said Trump. "But as I have made very clear, I will not accept a bad deal for the American people."

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hit back at Trump's comments at the UN, saying China "will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure."

Early October's trade talks -- which will include Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin -- remain on track. The two sides are under pressure to end the trade war as soon as possible.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang declined to comment on the impeachment inquiry at Wednesday's press conference, but an analysis published in China's state-run Xinhua News Agency said an impeachment investigation of Trump would more likely affect his 2020 presidential election rather than actually kicking him out of office.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Chinese state media outlet the Global Times, claimed that half of the U.S. presidents in the last 30 years faced impeachment investigations.

"American presidents have to spend more than half of their time playing these political games, actively or passively," wrote Hu on Twitter. "So don't complain that China grows too fast."

With the transcript becoming public, Trump's July phone call has made quite a splash in the U.S.

"I would like you to do us a favor, though," Trump said to Zelensky. "Because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it."

Trump told Zelensky to talk to Attorney General William Barr and Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani about investigations into allegations that Joe Biden pushed Ukraine's top prosecutor Viktor Shokin out of office to help a company linked to his son Hunter while he was vice president in the Barack Obama administration.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great," said Trump during the call. "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. ... It sounds horrible to me."

Trump also asked Zelensky to locate a Democratic National Committee computer server in Ukraine, which was related to a probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. DNC computers were hacked, which led to Hillary Clinton's email scandal.

"The server, they say Ukraine has it," Trump said,. "I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it."

Trump called the FBI's Russian investigation "a very poor performance" and "very incompetent performance" by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"They say a lot of it started with Ukraine," he said. "Whatever you can do, it's very important that you do it, if that's possible."

Ukraine has experienced severe unrest since 2014 and as the war in Donbass drags on, the country depends a great deal on U.S. military aid. The newly elected Zelensky said he would accommodate Trump's requests during the phone call.

"I also want to ensure you that we will be very serious about the case and will work on the investigation," said Zelensky. "As to.the economy, there is much potential for our two countries and one of the issues that is very important for Ukraine is energy independence. I believe we can be very successful and cooperating on energy independence with United States."

During Trump's in-person meeting with Zelensky on Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader called for more support to his country in terms of business deals and trade. He also said there was no push from Trump.

"I gave you anti-tank busters that frankly, President Obama was sending you pillows and sheets," Trump said to Zelensky. "I really hope that you and President Putin get together and can solve your problem, that would be a tremendous achievement."

Trump said he referred Zelensky to Giuliani because he wants to know how the Russian "witch hunt" investigation started. He also accused Clinton of deleting 33,000 emails before she received a subpoena from Congress and accused Biden of walking out of China and Ukraine with millions of dollars.

Trump has officially become the fourth U.S. president to face serious impeachment proceedings. If the House Judiciary Committee recommends articles of impeachment, a majority vote in the House can boot Trump out of office, though it is unclear if House Republicans would be on board with the Democrats.