Trump shelves October tariff hike after 'phase 1 deal' with China

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- The U.S. and China reached a truce in their trade war Friday, with President Donald Trump boasting of a "substantial phase 1 deal" after meeting with top negotiator Vice Premier Liu He at the White House.

The U.S. will not raise tariffs on Chinese goods as planned Tuesday in return for a major increase in farm product purchases by the Chinese side.

The two sides are "very close" to ending their trade war, and it will take up to five weeks to get the deal written, Trump said, speaking to reporters after the talks with Liu. Trump is planning to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chile next month.

Negotiations on phase two will begin immediately after concluding phase one, Trump said.

"We have made substantial progress," Liu said. "We are happy about it."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Trump had agreed not to proceed with a hike in tariffs to 30% from 25% on about $250 billion in Chinese goods that was supposed to have gone into effect on Tuesday.

But Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Trump had not made a decision about a new round of tariffs that are planned to go into effect in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 317 points higher at 26,814.45.

Trump had expressed optimism on Twitter that morning. "Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting," he wrote. "Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

China has already signed to purchase large amounts of American soybeans and pork, according to Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng. Liu likely outlined plans for stepped-up imports from the U.S. at Thursday's meeting.

Chinese central bank chief Yi Gang also attended the trade talks. Yi is believed to have presented a plan for improved transparency in China's currency interventions Thursday.

A further escalation of the trade war will slice 2% off China's real gross domestic product and 0.6% of U.S. real GDP in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said in a forecast released Friday.

Left unchecked, the conflict could further slow investment and trade as well as hurt financial market sentiment, the IMF has warned.