U.S. blacklists China chipmaker YMTC, AI champion Cambricon, others

TAIPEI -- Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. is among 36 Chinese companies and research organizations added to a U.S. trade blacklist on Thursday, a move that ratchets up tension over tech competition between the Biden administration and Beijing.

The U.S. Commerce Department's decision to expand the so-called Entity List effective Dec. 16 further curbs China's access to American technologies and components. Some top Chinese companies such as Huawei and its top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. were already on the trade blacklist.