Trade war

U.S. blacklists Chinese chipmaker YMTC, AI champion Cambricon, others

Commerce Department says move restricts China's ability to use tech for military

The addition of TMTC and others to the Entity List is meant to deny China "access to advanced technologies for military modernization and human rights abuses," said a senior Commerce Department official.   © AP
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | U.S.

TAIPEI -- Yangtze Memory Technologies is among 36 Chinese companies and research organizations that have been added to a U.S. trade blacklist on Thursday, a move that ratchets up tension over tech competition between the Biden administration and Beijing.

The U.S. Commerce Department's decision to expand the so-called Entity List effective Dec. 16 further curbs China's access to American technologies and components. Some top Chinese companies such as Huawei and its top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. were already on the trade blacklist.

