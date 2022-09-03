ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Trade war

U.S. to maintain China tariffs while review continues

USTR's office says it received requests to maintain the 'Section 301' tariffs

The Biden administration had been considering whether to remove some tariffs as a way to reduce inflationary pressures.   © Reuters
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The Biden administration said on Friday it will keep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in place while it continues a statutory review of the duties imposed by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a federal notice that it received requests from companies and other interested parties to maintain the "Section 301" tariffs imposed in 2018 and 2019. The comments were collected during the spring and summer. 

