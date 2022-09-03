U.S. to maintain China tariffs while review continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The Biden administration said on Friday it will keep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in place while it continues a statutory review of the duties imposed by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a federal notice that it received requests from companies and other interested parties to maintain the "Section 301" tariffs imposed in 2018 and 2019. The comments were collected during the spring and summer.