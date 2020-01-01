US-China trade deal to be signed Jan. 15, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. will sign a partial trade agreement with China next month, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Tuesday, setting a date for a deal that will formalize a tariff ceasefire between the world's two biggest economies.

"I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15" at the White House, Trump wrote. "High level representatives of China will be present."

"At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!" he wrote. That would mark his first trip to China since November 2017.

Hu Xijin, the editor of China's Global Times newspaper, wrote in his closely watched Twitter feed that "Beijing didn't release any specific information on how China and the US will sign phase one trade deal."

"But I know the two sides have been keeping on consultations on it," wrote Hu, whose paper is under the Chinese Communist Party's People's Daily. "It's hoped people of the two countries won't be disappointed in the new year."

The next phase of negotiations is expected to cover structural issues, such as Chinese industrial subsidies, on which it has proved tougher to find common ground.

Under the phase one deal, China has agreed to boost its purchases of American agricultural products to as much as $50 billion a year, as well as take other steps including strengthening intellectual property protections, according to Washington.

The U.S. is to cut tariffs imposed in September on $120 billion in Chinese imports to 7.5% from 15% 30 days after the agreement is signed.