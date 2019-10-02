ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Trade war

US-China trade talks set for Oct. 10 as clock ticks on tariffs

Trump adviser Peter Navarro says top negotiators will be there

TAISEI HOYAMA, Nikkei staff writer
American and Chinese top trade negotiators will try to break the deadlock in their talks in Washington.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- Top trade negotiators from the U.S. and China will meet in Washington on Oct. 10 in a bid to break the deadlock in their talks, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Tuesday.

China's Vice Premier Liu He will lead the delegation to the U.S., Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business Network. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to participate in the two-day session.

The ministerial-level talks will come right before the deadline for imposing new tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, set by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The top negotiators are expected to discuss China's plans to increase imports of U.S. farm products, as well as some structural issues such as intellectual property rights and financial subsidies for Chinese state-owned enterprises.

