Trade war

US-China trade talks wrap up

Beijing's point man will meet with Trump to urge delay on tariffs

TAKESHI KAWANAMI, Nikkei staff writer, and TETSUSHI TAKAHASHI, Nikkei China bureau chief
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the White House on April 4. The officials are meeting again on Oct. 11.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- Cabinet-level trade talks between the U.S. and China concluded in Washington on Friday.

The Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, was seen departing the office of the U.S. trade representative at midday after two days of talks. Liu is also scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at 2:45 p.m. local time.

Trump tweeted that the talks had a "warmer" feel than in recent meetings. "Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting," he wrote Friday morning. "Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

China is seen to have proposed boosting soybean and other agricultural imports from the U.S., while urging Washington to scrap additional tariffs slated for next week, to prevent the trade war from escalating further.

The U.S. plans to raise 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products to 30% on Tuesday. Whether Trump will announce a delay after meeting with Liu remains to be seen.

China has already signed to purchase large amounts of American soybeans and pork, according to Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng. Liu likely outlined plans for stepped-up imports from the U.S. at Thursday's meeting.

Chinese central bank chief Yi Gang also attended the trade talks. Yi is believed to have presented a plan for improved transparency in China's currency interventions Thursday.

