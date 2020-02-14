ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Trade war

US and China halve tariffs as pledged in phase one trade deal

Coronavirus outbreak threatens slowdown in implementation

TAISEI HOYAMA, Nikkei staff writer
Trade tensions are easing between the U.S. and China as both sides deliver on pledges to cut tariffs.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. cut tariffs on Friday for $120 billion of Chinese goods from 15% to 7.5%, marking the first time that sanctions have been eased after nearly two years of escalating trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

China is to reduce its retaliatory duties on some U.S. goods on Friday.

The move by the two countries was timed in conjunction with the start of a "phase one" trade agreement signed in January.

The U.S. has halved tariffs, which took effect last September, for Chinese goods that entered the port after 0:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 14 (2:01 p.m. Japan time the same day). The tariffs were eased onabout 3,200goods including consumer electronics and clothing. However, Washington will leave 25% tariffs on another $250 billion-worth of Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, China will cut its retaliatory tariffs from 10% to 5%, as well as 5% to 2.5% on some U.S. goods worth $75 billion. The tariffs adjustment applies to about 1,700 U.S. imported goods ranging from oil and soy beans to chemical products.

China plans to boost imports of services and industrial goods from the U.S. by $200 billion over the next two years, an ambitious goal that sets the bar at a 70% jump from its 2017 record in which imports of U.S. goods and services totaled $186 billion. The country aims to strengthen its protection of intellectual property rights while also opening up its financial services market.

However, the recent spread of the new coronavirus has disrupted supply chains and raised concerns over China's economy. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Senate Finance Committee members on Wednesday that the implementation of the phase one trade deal with China has been affected by the virus outbreak.

"Obviously, our biggest focus is implementing phase one. That, to a certain extent, has slowed down given the virus as expected," said Mnuchin.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media