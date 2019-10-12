US and China said to reach partial trade deal

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- The U.S. and China have agreed on a partial trade deal, U.S. media reported Friday, after two days of cabinet-level discussions.

The U.S. will offer some tariff relief in return for the resumption of farm protduct purchases by the Chinese side. While the details are still unclear, the tentative agreement is seen as the first step toward a comprehensive agreement that the two sides aim to seal when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

"We have had [a] productive two days of discussions," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters Friday after the cabinet-level talks concluded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading more than 400 points above Thursday's close after the news of the partial agreement broke.

The Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, was seen departing the office of the U.S. trade representative at midday after two days of talks. Liu is scheduled to meet with Trump at 2:45 p.m. local time.

Trump tweeted that the talks had a "warmer" feel than in recent meetings. "Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting," he wrote Friday morning. "Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

The U.S. plans to raise 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products to 30% on Tuesday.

China has already signed to purchase large amounts of American soybeans and pork, according to Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng. Liu likely outlined plans for stepped-up imports from the U.S. at Thursday's meeting.

Chinese central bank chief Yi Gang also attended the trade talks. Yi is believed to have presented a plan for improved transparency in China's currency interventions Thursday.

A further escalation of the trade war will slice 2% off China's real gross domestic product and 0.6% of U.S. real GDP in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said in a forecast released Friday.

The IMF warned that the conflict will not only shrink global trade, but also discourage corporate investment and bring turmoil to financial markets.