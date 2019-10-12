ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Trade war

US and China said to reach partial trade deal

Tariff relief and farm purchases for now, comprehensive agreement later

TAKESHI KAWANAMI, Nikkei staff writer, and TETSUSHI TAKAHASHI, Nikkei China bureau chief
China's Vice Premier Liu He listens to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as they exit the office of the U.S. Trade Representative following a second day of last ditch trade talks in Washington, U.S.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON/BEIJING -- The U.S. and China have agreed on a partial trade deal, U.S. media reported Friday, after two days of cabinet-level discussions.

The U.S. will offer some tariff relief in return for the resumption of farm protduct purchases by the Chinese side. While the details are still unclear, the tentative agreement is seen as the first step toward a comprehensive agreement that the two sides aim to seal when U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

"We have had [a] productive two days of discussions," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters Friday after the cabinet-level talks concluded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading more than 400 points above Thursday's close after the news of the partial agreement broke.

The Chinese delegation, led by Vice Premier Liu He, was seen departing the office of the U.S. trade representative at midday after two days of talks. Liu is scheduled to meet with Trump at 2:45 p.m. local time.

Trump tweeted that the talks had a "warmer" feel than in recent meetings. "Good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting," he wrote Friday morning. "Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days. I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

The U.S. plans to raise 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products to 30% on Tuesday.

China has already signed to purchase large amounts of American soybeans and pork, according to Commerce Ministry spokesperson Gao Feng. Liu likely outlined plans for stepped-up imports from the U.S. at Thursday's meeting.

Chinese central bank chief Yi Gang also attended the trade talks. Yi is believed to have presented a plan for improved transparency in China's currency interventions Thursday.

A further escalation of the trade war will slice 2% off China's real gross domestic product and 0.6% of U.S. real GDP in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said in a forecast released Friday.

The IMF warned that the conflict will not only shrink global trade, but also discourage corporate investment and bring turmoil to financial markets.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media