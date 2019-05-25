US targets China with new currency tariff proposal

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is moving toward opening a new front in its trade war with China via a proposal to slap tariffs on imports it views as benefiting from subsidies via undervalued currencies, a change that may catch other countries in the crossfire.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that it was looking into allowing anti-subsidy tariffs for imports from countries that undervalue their currencies against the dollar -- a move seen as targeting China.

The yuan has softened against the greenback over stalled trade talks with the U.S. and concern about a slowing domestic economy, nearing the psychologically significant mark of 7 yuan to the dollar. There is speculation that Beijing is permitting the yuan to weaken to offset the impact of higher U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. has already imposed anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs on 481 goods at the request of domestic companies, many of which are Chinese products like steel. Levies on these products will rise should the U.S. determine that China is undervaluing the yuan under the proposed system. Countervailing duties are already more than 200% for some products and even higher rates would eliminate them from the U.S. market.

The Commerce Department can also impose tariffs on a wide range of goods from trading partners it designates as currency manipulators. U.S. President Donald Trump said during the 2016 election that he would label China a currency manipulator and impose a 45% import tax on its goods. The designation criteria are strict, however, and the U.S. has avoided its use on China since 1994.

The proposed system, on the other hand, would place anti-subsidy duties on individual goods and would be simple to impose.

The department has also delayed its semiannual currency report, which it typically submits to Congress in mid-April, by more than a month. Washington and Beijing discussed China's currency policies during trade talks in December, but negotiations reached an impasse in May. It is said the White House could also alter its criteria for labeling currency manipulators to pressure China, a potential move that is unnerving the market.

Altering the countervailing duty system would also put some pressure on other countries besides China, such as Japan. The proposal only targets currency devaluations from government action and would not take issue with the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy. Japan last intervened to weaken the yen in 2011 but has historically suffered from a strong yen due to speculation. It has tried to suppress market tumult with verbal interventions, but the U.S. may set its sights on such indirect methods as well.

Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday. The U.S. is demanding a quick trade deal on goods with Japan and, in particular, requested a solution to the national security threat that it says is posed by Japanese car imports.

Japan has asked for the separation of trade negotiations and currency policy, but the American auto industry is wary of Japanese auto imports and has sought countermeasures from U.S. authorities.