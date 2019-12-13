ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Trade war

US 'very close' to trade deal with China, Trump tweets

Assertion on 'phase one' agreement comes days before tariff deadline

TAISEI HOYAMA, Nikkei staff writer
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Hanukkah reception at the White House on Dec. 11.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and China are getting "VERY close to a BIG DEAL," President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday, days before Washington is due to levy a round of fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

"They want it, and so do we!" Trump wrote.

Negotiators from the U.S. and China have been working to pin down a partial "phase one" agreement that would address issues such as currency policy and Chinese purchases of American agricultural goods.

Additional 15% duties on $160 billion in imports from China -- including smartphones, toys, clothing and many other consumer goods -- are due to take effect Sunday.

If not canceled or postponed, the duties would escalate tensions further and add to the downward pressure on an already cooling global economy.

Trump will meet with top advisers on Thursday, according to media reports. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro are expected to attend the meeting, the reports said.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media