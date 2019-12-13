US 'very close' to trade deal with China, Trump tweets

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. and China are getting "VERY close to a BIG DEAL," President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday, days before Washington is due to levy a round of fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

"They want it, and so do we!" Trump wrote.

Negotiators from the U.S. and China have been working to pin down a partial "phase one" agreement that would address issues such as currency policy and Chinese purchases of American agricultural goods.

Additional 15% duties on $160 billion in imports from China -- including smartphones, toys, clothing and many other consumer goods -- are due to take effect Sunday.

If not canceled or postponed, the duties would escalate tensions further and add to the downward pressure on an already cooling global economy.

Trump will meet with top advisers on Thursday, according to media reports. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro are expected to attend the meeting, the reports said.