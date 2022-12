GENEVA (Reuters) -- The World Trade Organization ruled on Friday that U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imports by then-President Donald Trump contravened global trading rules in a judgment immediately criticized by Washington.

In one of the most high-profile and potentially explosive cases to come to the WTO, the three-person adjudicating panel said the U.S. measures were inconsistent with WTO rules and recommended the United States bring them into conformity.