Xi vows to ease imports bans for global recovery

SHANGHAI -- Chinese President Xi Jinping promised on Wednesday to allow technology-related imports now banned by Beijing, in a move to lift global trade hurt by protectionism and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in a video recording at the opening of the 3rd China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Xi said countries should commit to mutual opening as they faced the crisis brought by the pandemic.

The expo came as China endeavored to accelerate innovation to achieve self-reliance after being hit by U.S. export curbs on technology. Last week, Beijing unveiled the key priorities of its 2021-2025 economic plan to bolster the domestic market in response to what it called a protectionism-induced drop in global trade flows.

In an apparent reference to the ongoing trade war with the U.S., Xi said unilateral dominance will only hurt one's own national interests.

"We need to join hands rather than throw punches at each other," said Xi. "Big countries need to lead by example, major economies need to act on sound principles, and developing countries should play an active part in promoting opening up and sharing responsibilities."

Xi did not specify which prohibited technologies that will be taken off the negative list, but China has in place strict limits meant to safeguard local industries including telecommunications, energy and transport.

However, he did mention the digital economy and internet are among the cross-border services trade that China will open up further. These are sectors that already matured under the control of Chinese tech companies such as Alibaba Group Holdings and Tencent.

On multilateral cooperation, Xi said China will work for the early signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and speed up the negotiations of a China-European Union investment treaty, as well as the free trade deal with Japan and South Korea.

Foreign leaders including the presidents of Pakistan and South Africa, and the prime ministers of Chile and Hungry attended Xi's opening remarks Thursday by video conference, marking a new online and offline format for the expo.

Traders from over 124 countries will attend the expo through Nov.10, representing such industries as food and agriculture, information technology, health care and consumer products. Visitors from abroad were allowed into expo under strict COVID-19 prevention measures.

Last year, the expo attracted over half a million visitors who signed business deals worth $71.13 billion.