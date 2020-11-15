Asian trade megadeal RCEP signed after years of talks

SINGAPORE -- Fifteen countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region on Sunday signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, creating a vast free trade framework that promises to help speed up the members' post-pandemic growth.

RCEP, which also sets common rules and standards for a range of economic activity, will come into effect once the participants ratify the pact.

The 15 countries include China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, along with the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Together, they account for around 30% of the world's gross domestic product and population.

India, which was initially involved in the negotiations, withdrew as it was reluctant to open up its economy and expose its farmers and manufacturers to more competition. Nevertheless, the 15 members have left the door open for New Delhi to join later.

RCEP was officially proposed in 2012, and the talks have dragged on since 2013. Progress was especially slow in the early years, but the discussions gained momentum after Donald Trump became the U.S. president in 2017. Amid a growing trend of protectionism, the participating governments became more motivated to promote free trade.

The agreement includes 20 chapters of rules covering everything from trade in goods, investment and e-commerce to intellectual property and government procurement. The goal is to increase rules-based economic interaction among the members.

This marks the second big multilateral trade deal for Asia, following the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP -- the 11-member version of the TPP, forged after Trump pulled the U.S. out. Seven of the 15 RCEP members belong to the CPTPP as well.

For China and Japan, Asia's largest and second largest economies, RCEP is the first free trade agreement to connect them.

Cassey Lee, a senior fellow at Singapore-based think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, stressed that signing RCEP is a significant milestone for the region -- particularly given the prolonged impact of COVID-19 and the uncertain aftermath of the U.S. presidential election.

"Trade is an important driver of growth for RCEP members," Lee told Nikkei Asia. While economic recoveries will be slow for many countries, he said, the deal will give signatories more trade and investment opportunities.

"This will put these countries in a good position to leverage and mutually reinforce their economic recovery together in the future."