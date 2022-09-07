ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Trade

Bangladesh clothing exporters target Asia as Western demand fades

Manufacturers increasingly look to markets such as Japan, South Korea

Maintaining healthy garment exports will be crucial for Bangladesh as the country struggles with dwindling foreign exchange reserves.   © Reuters
KANIZ FATIMA, Contributing writer | South Asia

DHAKA -- Bangladesh's huge clothing industry is looking for new markets in countries such as Japan and South Korea, hoping to broaden its customer base as surging inflation stifles orders from key buyers in North America and Europe.

The South Asian nation's producers of ready-made garments contribute around a fifth of its gross domestic product and more than 80% of its export earnings. But they face slumping demand, with three quarters of the sector's exports usually going to the European Union and the U.S., where customers are grappling with the economic fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close