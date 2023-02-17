Bangladesh ready to topple China as top clothing exporter to EU

DHAKA -- Bangladesh's massive clothing industry is looking to grab China's crown as the top garment exporter to the European Union, as shifting supply chains in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine and other global geopolitical tensions drive up orders to the densely populated South Asian nation.

Boosting shipments to Europe will bolster a crucial part of Bangladesh's economy, with ready-made garment (RMG) manufacturers already contributing around a fifth of the country's gross domestic product and more than 80% of its export earnings.