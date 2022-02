Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

TOKYO -- Mainland China became the largest importer of Japanese food products for the first time last year, dethroning longtime leader Hong Kong.

Japanese sake was among the most popular items imported to China last year. © Reuters

Scallops and whisky help Japan reach long-sought target of 1tn yen

China becomes top importer of Japanese food for 1st time

