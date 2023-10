MANZHOULI, China -- The 12 hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. were no longer enough to accommodate trade in this Chinese city located on the border with Russia. So port operations in Manzhouli, located in Inner Mongolia, had to go round the clock to deal with the increased traffic.

On a reporter's visit to the city in late August, trucks carrying machinery and containers were lined up in rows waiting at a customs station on China's side. Russia-bound freight train pass through Manzhouli as well.