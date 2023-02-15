China-less IPEF trade framework will benefit business: USTR

HO CHI MINH CITY -- A U.S.-led Pacific trade framework that excludes China will deliver practical benefits for business, the U.S. Trade Representative said on a visit to Vietnam, adding that the postwar history between Washington and Hanoi shows how today's economic and geopolitical problems can be solved.

USTR Katherine Tai also addressed concerns of forced labor in the supply chain of nearby Xinjiang, China, saying the issue matters to the "integrity" of Vietnam-U.S. trade. She pointed to the two sides' successful handling of other problems, namely currency manipulation and the timber trade, as well.