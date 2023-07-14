ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China no longer top exporter to U.S. as trade rift widens

Mexico and Canada take over amid tariffs and 'friendshoring'

German automaker BMW is expanding a plant in Mexico, which has outstripped China in exports to the U.S. in the first five months of this year.    © Reuters
RINTARO TOBITA, IORI KAWATE and TAKAFUMI HOTTA, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

WASHINGTON/BEIJING/NEW YORK -- China likely lost the title of the top exporter of goods to the U.S. in the first half for the first time in 15 years, outpaced by Mexico and Canada amid decoupling between the world's two biggest economies.

American imports from China between January and May fell about 25% on the year to $169 billion, U.S. Commerce Department data shows. They accounted for 13.4% of the U.S. total -- a 19-year low and down 3.3 percentage points from a year earlier. Imports fell across a range of product categories, particularly semiconductors, which plunged by half.

