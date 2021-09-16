ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Trade

China officially applies to join CPTPP trade pact

Bid comes a day after U.S., U.K. and Australia announce new defense partnership

Representatives of the countries members of Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal take part in a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Santiago, Chile, in May 2019.   © Reuters
IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- China has formally moved to join a Pacific trade pact involving Japan, Australia, Malaysia and other regional economies, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Thursday night.

Beijing seeks to join the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), formerly called the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao presented China's application to New Zealand counterpart Damien O'Connor and discussed the upcoming process by telephone.

New Zealand acts as the depositary for the CPTPP, the government that handles various administrative tasks for the pact, such as requests to join. 

In a speech to the APEC summit via video in November 2020, Xi said China "will favorably consider" joining the CPTPP. But China's bid faces trade friction with Australia and territorial disputes with Vietnam, another member.

Beijing's application comes one day after the U.S., U.K. and Australia formed a new defense-focused grouping in the Indo-Pacific called AUKUS intended to counter China.

The CPTPP's members also include Brunei, Canada, Chile, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru and Singapore.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more