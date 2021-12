Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

VIENNA/BEIJING -- When China joined the World Trade Organization 20 years ago Saturday, American hopes were high that economic development would encourage Beijing to move toward democracy.

The World Trade Organization headquarters in Geneva. China joined the body in 2001. © Reuters

Hopes for the Asian giant to embrace global norms go unanswered

China's 20 years at WTO: A boon for Beijing, a beef for critics

