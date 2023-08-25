ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Trade

China's import ban hurts Japan's seafood industry expansion plans

Exporters lose a major market after Fukushima discharge response

Freshly caught scallops in Nemuro in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture.   © Reuters
NATSUMI KAWASAKI, CHIHIRO ISHIKAWA and CK TAN, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/SHANGHAI -- China's suspension of imports of all Japanese seafood products in response to Tokyo Electric Power's release of wastewater into the Pacific from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has dealt a blow to the Japanese fishery industry just as it seeks to expand its overseas markets.

Beijing on Thursday announced it would suspend all imports of Japanese seafood for an unspecified period, adding to its previous measures. Since the accident in 2011, China had already banned the import of almost all food products from prefectures near Fukushima.

Read Next

Latest On Trade

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more