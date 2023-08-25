China's import ban hurts Japan's seafood industry expansion plans

TOKYO/SHANGHAI -- China's suspension of imports of all Japanese seafood products in response to Tokyo Electric Power's release of wastewater into the Pacific from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has dealt a blow to the Japanese fishery industry just as it seeks to expand its overseas markets.

Beijing on Thursday announced it would suspend all imports of Japanese seafood for an unspecified period, adding to its previous measures. Since the accident in 2011, China had already banned the import of almost all food products from prefectures near Fukushima.