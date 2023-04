SHANGHAI -- China unexpectedly snapped a five-month string of export declines in March, offering some rare good news for its trade picture, but geopolitical tensions and weak overseas demand could stall a recovery, analysts and officials said.

Shipments overseas jumped 14.8% to $315.5 billion, according to customs data published Thursday, defying expectations for another decline after orders from some of China's key trading partners slumped late last year.